Disgraced advocate’s reinstatement splits legal fraternity

The reinstatement of one of SA’s most controversial state counsels to the roll of advocates, has exposed divisions in the legal fraternity.

Seth Nthai was readmitted to the roll of advocates late in May after he approached the high court in Polokwane with the backing of the Polokwane Bar and among others, eminent human rights’ lawyer George Bizos.

The court said the judgment, which was penned by among others, Limpopo judge president Ephraim Makgoba, was about a second chance for Nthai.

His application was opposed by the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, the Pretoria Society of Advocates and the newly formed SA Legal Practice Council, as the associations believed he was still not fit and proper to be readmitted to the profession.

Nthai resigned as a member of the Johannesburg and Pretoria Bars when his unethical conduct — for which he has never been criminally charged — came to the fore at the height of his career.

This was after he had solicited a bribe from the claimants in an international arbitration over mining investments in SA, in which he was representing the South African government.

By his own admission, Nthai asked for a R5m bribe in return for using his influence to sway the government to settle, in an October 2009 meeting with Italian businessman Mario Marcenaro, who had recorded him on multiple occasions.

According to his application, Nthai told Marcenaro that he knew his behaviour was unethical and asked him to keep the discussions confidential.

Nthai’s fall from grace came as a shock. His CV was clearly impressive. He was an esteemed advocate and deputy chair of the General Council of the Bar at that stage. He was the first black chair of the Pretoria Bar Council and a former chair of Advocates for Transformation (AFT). He also served as a member of the Judicial Service Commission and had acted as a judge. Politically, he acted as an ANC MEC in Limpopo at the dawn of democracy.

Nine years after Nthai tried to solicit the R5m bribe from Marcenaro, he said in his application that he acted with greed and to further his own financial interests.