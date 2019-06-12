National

ANC committee to look into senior party members’ involvement in opposition parties

The committee will look into smaller opposition parties, such as ATM, being created with the help of ANC members to weaken the party’s base

12 June 2019 - 17:29 Genevieve Quintal
Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: GCIS
Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: GCIS

The ANC has established an ad hoc committee that will investigate whether any of its members were involved in the formation of small political parties allegedly to weaken the base of the governing party.

The committee, led by former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe and Frene Ginwala, was established by the national working committee (NWC), the party said on Wednesday. They will be assisted by advocate Fezeka Magano.

Allegations that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, along with former president Jacob Zuma, helped form the African Transformation Movement (ATM), are expected to be part of the investigation. 

It is also likely to look into the the involvement of ANC members in establishing Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s African Content Movement and Black First Land First, which met with Zuma in Durban ahead of the May elections.   

The investigation comes as the ANC continues to fight factional battles within the party. Last week it became clear that the pretence of unity had broken down as ANC leaders publicly battled it out over the mandate and ownership of the SA Reserve Bank. 

The investigation into the establishment of smaller parties came after Sunday Times reported that general secretary of the SA Council of Messianic Churches in Christ, Buyisile Ngqulwana, submitted an affidavit in court claiming Magashule and Zuma were involved in ATM’s formation. This was part of a court application to have ATM’s registration as a political party declared null and void. 

However, in a statement last week, the ATM said Ngqulwana had withdrawn his application lodged in the High Court in Johannesburg.

The ATM, which counts former government spokesperson and erstwhile ANC member Mzwanele Manyi among its officials, contested elections for the first time in May and managed to secure two seats in the National Assembly. 

The matter of ANC members being involved in the formation of these political parties was raised at the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the end of May. The NEC then directed the NWC to set up the ad hoc committee. “It is our hope that the committee will complete its work within the next 60 days,” the committee said.

According to the terms of reference, the ad hoc committee will have the power to call witnesses and hear testimony. Evidence can be given in the form of documents, affidavits, video, sound recording or oral testimony. 

The committee will decide whether the evidence of a witness is relevant and make a determination before they testify. Witnesses will be allowed to be cross-examined by those implicated. 

The committee also has the power to make findings against any ANC member after evaluating all evidence and if prima facie evidence exists. It can recommend that disciplinary procedures against a member be instituted. 

Witnesses were cautioned that evidence they give before the committee could be used in any subsequent disciplinary action instituted by the ANC against a member. The proceedings will be held in camera. 

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

CAROL PATON: The barbarians are at the gate — and they’ve got friends with them

It has never been clear to what extent the central bank takes broader factors into account when deciding on interest rates
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Reserve Bank debate a hammer to nail rivals

The issue will not be settled by arguments as it gets used to further the agendas of factions in the ANC and its alliance, writes Ranjeni Munusamy
National
13 hours ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Ramaphosa steps in, but it is too late for chaotic markets

The president will have to ensure that his policies are not undermined by disruptive forces in the ANC
Opinion
5 days ago

Nationalising Reserve Bank is not ‘prudent’, Cyril Ramaphosa says, finally

However, in a statement by the president, he did not address whether Magashule or Godongwana was correct
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
ANC committee to look into senior party members’ ...
National
2.
DA wants Ramaphosa to send Copyright Bill back to ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa receives first advisory report on ...
National
4.
Political interference at NPA, Mxolisi Nxasana ...
National

Related Articles

Lobby groups push legal bid for independents in May 8 polls

National

Discrepancies point to possible voter fraud

National

Smaller parties protest about IEC processes, lack of media coverage

National

From posters to purple cows, parties promise to adhere to electoral code of ...

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.