WATCH: What Cosatu hopes to gain from the International Labour Conference

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali talks to Business Day TV about the future of work

11 June 2019 - 09:20 Business Day TV
Bheki Ntshalintshali. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 108th session of the International Labour Conference is under way in Geneva where delegates from around the globe meet to find solutions to future challenges in the world of work.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the SA delegation. He was appointed in 2018 as the co-chair of the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) global commission on the future of work alongside Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

The ILO is a UN agency that deals with social justice and sets international labour standards. Its International Labour Conference is an annual gathering of governments, labour and business to deliberate on issues of mutual interest.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali is part of the delegation and joined Business Day TV to discuss what he hopes will come out of the conference.

