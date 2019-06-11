National

News Leader

WATCH: Can SAA return to profitability?

SAA board member Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about the embattled airline and its turnaround strategy

11 June 2019 - 08:53 Business Day TV
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

SAA’s GM for operations, Zuks Ramasia, has been appointed acting CEO after Vuyani Jarana unexpectedly resigned last week.

Jarana, who had been in the job for less than two years, said his turnaround strategy for the loss-making airline was being undermined by a lack of state funding and too much bureaucracy.

SAA board member Martin Kingston says the airline’s turnaround strategy will not be derailed by Jarana’s departure and that, with the appropriate funding, a return to profitability in the 2021/2022 financial year is still possible.

Business Day TV caught up with Kingston to discuss what lies ahead for the airline.

SAA board member Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about the embattled airline and its turnaround strategy

SAA begging for R4bn — is it worth keeping it afloat?

SAA currently has a R3.5bn short-term loan, which will be depleted at the end of this month, and a R9.2bn long-term loan
Business
2 days ago

SAA appoints Zuks Ramasia as acting CEO

Ramasia is SAA’s GM for operations and has been described as an official with an ‘extensive aviation background’
National
3 days ago

Ramaphosa and Magashule: when will the dam break? Here is Vrye Weekblad’s view

South Africans' concerns that SA is caught in an unavoidable downward spiral cannot simply be dismissed as paranoia
Politics
3 days ago

Ramaphosa thrashes out problems with leaders of SOEs

President’s meeting with executive leadership of state-owned enterprises comes after the  resignations of SAA and Eskom CEOs
National
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: SAA troubles call for tough and painful choices

Those who want a national carrier for SA must persuade us why this is so important
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: What Cosatu hopes to gain from the ...
National
2.
WATCH: Can SAA return to profitability?
National
3.
Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP
National
4.
Deadly Air case could add R300bn to Eskom spending
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.