WATCH: Can SAA return to profitability?

SAA’s GM for operations, Zuks Ramasia, has been appointed acting CEO after Vuyani Jarana unexpectedly resigned last week.

Jarana, who had been in the job for less than two years, said his turnaround strategy for the loss-making airline was being undermined by a lack of state funding and too much bureaucracy.

SAA board member Martin Kingston says the airline’s turnaround strategy will not be derailed by Jarana’s departure and that, with the appropriate funding, a return to profitability in the 2021/2022 financial year is still possible.

Business Day TV caught up with Kingston to discuss what lies ahead for the airline.