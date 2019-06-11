National

Case against Nkandla architect Minenhle Makhanya likely only in 2020

11 June 2019 - 15:29 Nivashni Nair
President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Civil proceedings to recoup about R155m from the architect of former president Jacob Zuma's KwaZulu-Natal homestead may get under way only in 2020.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigating Unit said the trial was scheduled to start in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday‚ but Minenhle Makhanya was given more time to prepare.

“While the SIU was ready to proceed‚ the court‚ on hearing submissions from counsel acting for Mr Makhanya‚ was of the view that it was in the interest of justice to afford the defendant more time to prepare his defence‚” the unit's spokesperson‚ Nazreen Pandor‚ said.

The SIU pursued action against Makhanya in August 2014‚ where it sought an order to set aside his appointment as principal agent and architect‚ and for the recovery of R155m in damages relating to the Nkandla security installation project.

Pandor said the unit would apply for a new date in 2020 as per the availability of a court.

“The [large] court roll leads to the delay in SIU civil litigation matters being heard in the high court‚” she said.

To address the cause of the delays‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a proclamation to re-establish a special tribunal to adjudicate on civil matters emanating from SIU investigations.

Pandor said the setting up of the tribunal by the justice department is at an advanced stage and is due to start working in August.

“Once the special tribunal starts functioning‚ the delays in enrolling SIU civil litigation matters will be addressed and the recovery of monies and assets acquired in a corrupt manner will be fast-tracked and returned to the state‚” said head of the unit advocate Andy Mothibi.

EXCLUSIVE: Thuli Madonsela tackles protector on posts

Former public protector questions the release of confidential aspects of probes to the public
National
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Evolution, not revolution, is the Ramaphosa way

Economic growth may reach 6% and unemployment could be cut to 20%, but it will take time
News
1 week ago

TOM EATON: New cabinet is the tractor that can drag SA out of the mess

Given the circumstances we’re all aware of, and the fires he continues to fight, Ramaphosa’s cabinet seems to be a solid compromise
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Case against Nkandla architect Minenhle Makhanya ...
National
2.
Derek Hanekom now the eighth former ANC minister ...
National
3.
Divided PAC dissolves party structures due to ...
National
4.
WATCH: What Cosatu hopes to gain from the ...
National

Related Articles

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Never underestimate the grassroots voter

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Please eject public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Opinion / Editorials

SA was ‘too blinded by hatred’ of Zuma to see how badly he was treated, court ...

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.