Bathabile Dlamini and Derek Hanekom resign as MPs after being dropped from cabinet

Former ministers Bathabile Dlamini and Derek Hanekom have joined the list of ANC MPs resigning from the National Assembly after not being reappointed to the cabinet.

This follows the resignations of Nomaindia Mfeketo, Jeff Radebe, Siyabonga Cwele, Susan Shabangu, Tokozile Xasa and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Some of the former ministers have said they were resigning to protect their ministerial pensions. But Business Day established this week that former ministers serving as MPs would carry on contributing to the Political Office Bearers Pension Fund and actually grow their pension funds.

What might make it attractive to resign is a 2008 presidential proclamation providing for payment of a once-off gratuity by the employer (not the fund) to ministers or deputy ministers who had served more than five years and whose terms had ended. This is equal to four months’ pensionable salary for every five years served.