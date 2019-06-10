SA’s most expensive and exclusive school‚ Hilton College‚ has been hit by a drugs scandal which has already resulted in the suspension of two pupils.

Several sources at the school said several dozen pupils might be implicated in buying and selling dagga — although the school says ongoing investigations so far indicate that the number is “significantly lower”.

One of those suspended is part of the leadership of the school and the school has offered “amnesty” to those who confess about involvement.

In a letter to parents dated June 6 2019, headmaster George Harris said he had been made aware of a report of “alleged substance abuse among a number of our senior boys”.

“Although disturbing‚ this information is not yet confirmed. However‚ I am not naive to this practice among adolescents‚ as experimentation is rife in these years.

“My messaging has been‚ and remains clear. Boys know that the consequences for dabbling in this practice are severe.”

Harris says he addressed pupils in grades 10‚ 11 and matric and “made them aware that we are following up on information that implicates a number of them”.

“I have offered the boys an amnesty to admit to their involvement or participation. This will not translate into zero consequences but will serve as a mitigating factor should their involvement be proved.”

He asked parents to encourage their sons to speak the truth.

The school’s director of marketing‚ Pete Storrar‚ said: “As we are still going through a process‚ there is a limit to how much I can share at present.

“But I can confirm two boys were suspended last week‚ pending further investigation on allegations relating to dagga usage and an amnesty period was provided.”

He said the number of pupils involved was “significantly lower” than what was being speculated.

The use of dagga for “personal use” was decriminalised by the Constitutional Court in 2018.

An educator at another private school‚ who did not wish to be named‚ said while some schools had “zero-tolerance” drug policies, others were not so strict. For example‚ if a pupil was caught in possession of dagga on school premises he or she might just get a warning.