Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

SA advocates debt transparency at G-20 meeting

There are fears that as new lenders such as China become more active in lending, there will be a recurrence of the 1980s debt crisis

BL PREMIUM
09 June 2019 - 20:00 Carol Paton

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.