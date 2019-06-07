National

News Leader

WATCH: Why quantitative easing is not right for SA

07 June 2019 - 08:54 Business Day TV
Rands. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Rands. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has dismissed quantitative easing as an option to revive the economy after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced that a task team would be put together to explore the idea.

Quantitative easing was used to help the US deal with the effects of the global 2008 financial crisis. It was also utilitsed in the EU to address the European bond crisis.

Business Day TV caught up with ETM Analytics MD George Glynos for a look at whether quantitative easing is a viable tool for SA, given the vast differences in economic fundamentals.

ETM Analytics MD George Glynos talks to Business Day TV about ways to revive the economy

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify 

