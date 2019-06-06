The KZN drought in one word: ‘devastating’

That’s a huge improvement from 2015, when “we ate mostly cabbage”, remembers Lucas Thungo, the only male co-operative member. “We couldn’t even eat our staple food of pap because it required using too much water.”

KwaZulu-Natal’s periodic water shortages have sometimes been called a “green drought” because sporadic rains still bring new plant growth. But the province’s rivers — the bigger source of water — are fast being used up, according to a report by the ISS.

“I know it looks beautiful now, but wait until the drought,” Thungo says. “Then all you see are rocks and dust. Everything becomes ugly. Even the relationships between different communities change for the worse.”

‘The next war’

About 120km south of KwaMusi lies the village of Nxamalala, just a few kilometres from the controversial R250m Nkandla homestead of disgraced former president Jacob Zuma.

Residents in Nxamalala say drier conditions are provoking a growing “water war” between adjoining communities.

“Sometimes if you go to a nearby water source, other communities are standing guard at the water. They will beat you if you come near it,” says Talent Zuma (who is not related to the former president). “People say the next war will be over water, but here it feels like it has already begun.”

During the 2015 drought, more than 1,000 chickens raised by Zuma’s farm co-operative died. “Eventually the animals start crying out for water. They will either eventually die from walking far distances searching for water, or we will have to sacrifice them.”

Community members also remember how the 2015 drought brought itchy skin, fainting spells and, for some, kidney failure and cholera.

Sharing water

In many rural villages, limited access to water has resulted in near-daily negotiations about how the little available should be shared and used, and how more might be acquired.

In the drought-parched village of Vuna, talks have led to water being trucked in, bath-water being shared — and plenty of thirsty animals.

The village’s Kuthelani co-operative — the name means “hard work” — sits about 20km north of KwaMusi, accessible only down a narrow walking path of deep red sand.

The four grandmothers who run the co-operative’s 1ha farm plot, hidden amid thorny acacias and imposing mountains, ululate as Brandon Nthianandham, Siyazisiza’s rural community worker, arrives, bearing sugarcane cuttings as a gift.

“This community is probably the most impacted by the drought,” Nthianandham says. But regular flash floods on the nearby Vuna River also wash away trees and soil, he says, pointing to a large downed tree on the river’s banks.

When rain does not come for long periods, Vuna — as with Nkandla — must buy water as both the river and municipal water supply is unreliable, residents say.

“We pay R800 to buy water from a delivery truck in drier months,” says Zikhuphulile Nkosi, the Vuna co-operative chair. “This usually lasts for one month, and then we resort to drinking river water.”

But buying water tends to be a last resort as it is an expense most cannot afford, she says. Instead, the community starts by informally prioritising how limited water supplies will be divided.

“We cherish the government water supply for drinking. For everything else, like bathing, we all move towards the river, which makes it more polluted,” says Nkosi.

In Nkandla, families are also looking hard at how best to use water. “First we must cook. We must feed the children,” says Nomathemba Mashange, head of the Thelumoyaphansi co-operative there. “Then we will use water to bath. Sometimes two to three of us will use the same water. Then this water is used for irrigating the crops. The livestock become our last priority.”

Animals are largely left to fend for themselves, residents say, or slaughtered when they can no longer walk to find water. In dry periods, when rural people drink more river water, they also suffer diarrhea and cholera regularly from the soap, sewage and animal waste washing down from communities upstream.

“We have all had cholera at some point,” Nkosi says. As government-supplied water arrives only irregularly, “we are forced to drink water we know is contaminated”.

Digging deep

Sometimes, even the river runs dry. When that happens, the four grandmothers in Vuna pick up spades and dig into the river bed to reach water trapped deep in the sand, and insert large plastic containers to collect it. A plastic cover keeps livestock away. “Otherwise the goats and cows will come and drink our precious water," Nkosi says.