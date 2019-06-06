Mboweni and Kganyago quick to counter Magashule’s comments

The custodians of SA’s economy scrambled on Wednesday to limit the fallout from ANC statements that the finance minister described as reckless and a danger to the country’s reputation among investors.

In a barely disguised rebuke of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, Tito Mboweni said it was “painful” to see efforts to stabilise the country’s finances being undermined, while Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago warned against beating an economy that’s already “on its knees”.

