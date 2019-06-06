National

Mboweni and Kganyago quick to counter Magashule’s comments

Tito Mboweni says it's ‘painful’ to see efforts to stabilise the country’s finances being undermined

06 June 2019 - 05:10 Lukanyo Mnyanda and Ranjeni Munusamy
Coining it: Finance minister Tito Mboweni (left) and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago at the launch of the 25th anniversary of constitutional democracy commemorative coin series in Johannesburg, June 5 2019. The series comprises five new R2 coins and a R5 coin, and will be released over the next few months. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Coining it: Finance minister Tito Mboweni (left) and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago at the launch of the 25th anniversary of constitutional democracy commemorative coin series in Johannesburg, June 5 2019. The series comprises five new R2 coins and a R5 coin, and will be released over the next few months. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The custodians of SA’s economy scrambled on Wednesday to limit the fallout from ANC statements that the finance minister described as reckless and a danger to the country’s reputation among investors.

In a barely disguised rebuke of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, Tito Mboweni said it was “painful” to see efforts to stabilise the country’s finances being undermined, while Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago warned against beating an economy that’s already “on its knees”.

