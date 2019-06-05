National

News Leader

WATCH: Has Gwede Mantashe’s plate been piled too high?

05 June 2019 - 09:33 Business Day TV
Solar energy. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
Solar energy. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Gwede Mantashe remains mineral resources minister, but will now add energy to his portfolio.

This has sparked some unease, with energy analyst Chris Yelland saying that the merged portfolio could bring huge disruptions to the country’s energy policy.

Business Day TV caught up with Sola Future Energy CEO Dom Wills to discuss what lies ahead for the sector.

Sola Future Energy CEO Dom Wills talks about Gwede Mantashe’s ability to manage his extended portfolio

A combined minerals and energy ministry could work — in theory

SA’s anachronistic coal dependence will need to be addressed, as will investors in coal who have shaped the country’s energy path, writes Richard ...
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Solar is a no-brainer

Energy ministry’s decision to allow unregulated small-scale use is a welcome development
Opinion
2 weeks ago

SA’s largest concentrated solar power plant set to light up 179,000 households

SPONSORED | 100MW boost for SA electricity grid
Companies
1 month ago

Sunny SA is far behind the curve when it comes to solar energy

It is a disgrace that SA is not planning to make more use of an environmentally friendly, abundant natural resource
Companies
2 months ago

A solar light at the end of the Eskom tunnel?

SPONSORED | Innovative business practices and the growth of renewable energy sources could help resolve SA’s power crisis
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Has Gwede Mantashe’s plate been piled too ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Toothless ANC integrity body is ...
National
3.
ANC bombs on Reserve Bank add to rand woes
National
4.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to deliver keynote ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.