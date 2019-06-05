News Leader
WATCH: Has Gwede Mantashe’s plate been piled too high?
05 June 2019 - 09:33
Gwede Mantashe remains mineral resources minister, but will now add energy to his portfolio.
This has sparked some unease, with energy analyst Chris Yelland saying that the merged portfolio could bring huge disruptions to the country’s energy policy.
Business Day TV caught up with Sola Future Energy CEO Dom Wills to discuss what lies ahead for the sector.
