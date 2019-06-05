Reserve Bank mandate divides opinion across the political spectrum

There have been mixed reactions to the ANC’s announcement that it aims to expand the mandate of the Reserve Bank and explore the use of quantitative easing to deal with government debt.

The Bank has become the subject of a proxy war between the ANC’s Ramaphosa camp and the Zuma fightback faction. Some on the president’s side want the status quo to be maintained, while the fightback faction wants the mandate of the central bank to be tinkered with to include employment and growth.

The party’s alliance partners, the SA Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu, which both supported President Cyril Ramaphosa in the run-up to the party’s Nasrec conference, have taken a different stance to that of the grouping that backs the president.

The SACP and Cosatu are open to amending the Bank’s mandate, in contrast to finance minister Tito Mboweni and ANC economic transformation subcommittee head Enoch Godongwana, who oppose tinkering with the mandate.

The SACP says the mandate must include employment growth targeting, with a consequent amendment to the Reserve Bank Act.

Spokesperson Alex Mashilo said in November 2018, at an SACP augmented central committee meeting it was agreed that while the operational independence of the Bank should strictly be respected, the constitution does not recognise the policy independence of the bank.

Consult regularly

“The policy mandate of the Reserve Bank must be dovetailed with the transformation and development mandate of the democratically elected government as backed by the electorate on the ballot — and not the reverse,” Mashilo said.

The constitution clearly states that in performing its operational functions, the Bank has to consult regularly with the finance minister, he said.

“The electoral mandate of the current cabinet member [Mboweni] responsible for national financial matters is prescribed in the May 2019 general election manifesto as adopted by the ANC.”

The ANC said in its manifesto it believes the Bank should “pursue a flexible monetary policy regime” and must consider other objectives such as employment creation and economic growth without sacrificing price stability.

The SACP said the ANC and the alliance have to remain loyal to the commitments it made to the people.