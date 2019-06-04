National

WATCH: Why public servants want the PIC to sell its Eskom debt

04 June 2019 - 09:27 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it wants the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to stop investing in the debt of Eskom as it exposes pensioners to excessive risk as the state-owned power company, is not selling enough electricity to cover its costs and has had to be bailed out by the government.

The union has also urged the PIC to avoid investing in other struggling state-owned companies such as SAA.

Business Day TV spoke to the PSA’s deputy general manager for members’ affairs, Tahir Maepa, about the union’s concern about the PIC investing in Eskom’s debt.

Or listen to the full audio:

