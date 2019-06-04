Sars to review all disciplinary cases since 2014

Sars is reviewing all disciplinary cases from 2014 to the present, tax agency commissioner Edward Kieswetter said.

“We are reviewing all disciplinary cases … and where we believe that these cases were created or manufactured to support the corrupt intent we obviously have to address that,” he said.

The review is in line with recommendations by judge Robert Nugent, who headed a commission of inquiry into governance failures at the institution.

The review is also expected to deal with the disciplinary action taken against former senior officials accused of being part of the Sars “rogue unit”.

The high-risk unit was dismantled under former commissioner Tom Moyane, who used a 2014 report by advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on the alleged rogue unit to purge key officials at the revenue service. It implicated senior officials such as then acting commissioner Ivan Pillay, head of strategic planning Peter Richer and group executive Johann van Loggerenberg.

An advisory committee, headed by retired judge Frank Kroon, was appointed to review the unit. The committee also found that the unit was illegally established. However, at the time it emerged that the advisory panel had simply rubber-stamped the findings of the Sikhakhane panel, despite the findings being contested by those implicated.

‘Intensive work’

In 2018, Nugent found that the unit was not unlawfully established.

Kieswetter could not say how many disciplinary cases there have been in the last five years, but that it is an “intensive piece of work”.

“Obviously we can’t assume that all the disciplinary cases were not necessary or they were mismanaged ... Trying to reconstruct intent and reconstruct events is always hard work. The work we need to do is [to] apply our mind, [and] take our time, because there is no upside to getting it wrong,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Kieswetter’s appointment earlier in 2019. On May 1 he took over from Mark Kingon, a Sars veteran who was in an acting role after Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in 2018.

The former commissioner was fired in November, in line with recommendations from Nugent.

Kieswetter announced on Tuesday that the 2019/2020 tax season will officially open on August 1, while taxpayers who are registered for e-filing or have access to Sars’s mobile app can file their tax returns from July 1. He said voluntary compliance is the highest leverage to reduce the tax burden on everyone.

Sars has raised the tax threshold for returns to R500,000, he said. The previous threshold covered those earning less than R350,000 a year, meaning they did not have to file returns.

Before Kieswetter was appointed commissioner, an illicit-economy unit was launched in August 2018. It focused on the fight against the trade in illicit cigarettes, as well as textile dumping and illicit fuel. However, Kieswetter said plans for the unit will not be resurrected, and that it has not been set up yet.

Commissions of inquiry

“We will establish … dedicated capacity, but that is a strategic piece of work that will take another month or two, but in the meantime we have deployed people who have the requisite skills to do the work that is required.”