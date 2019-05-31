National

News Leader

WATCH: How the new cabinet can revive SA’s economy

31 May 2019 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a reduced executive, with Tito Mboweni returning as finance minister and Pravin Gordhan in the public enterprises portfolio.

The executive has been cut to 28 ministries and a number of portfolios have been merged.

Business Day TV spoke to Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits University’s school of economics and business Science, for his view on the new cabinet.

Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits University’s school of economics and business science, talks to Business Day TV

Rand holds on to post-cabinet boost

The local currency is slightly firmer, but lags behind its emerging-market peers as markets digest the new leaner cabinet
Markets
18 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet

Ramaphosa has made a commitment to appointing a competent, credible and forward-thinking executive
National
1 day ago

Rand steadies after cabinet announcement

Local currency finds some relief after hitting a seven-month low on Wednesday
Markets
23 hours ago

Longest-serving minister says goodbye to cabinet

Jeff Radebe will continue in parliament as an ANC MP
National
15 hours ago

Rand slightly firmer on Ramaphosa’s new cabinet

The local currency strengthens slightly to R14.67/$ after Ramaphosa keeps key members of his clean-up team
Markets
1 day ago
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Most read

1.
WATCH: How the new cabinet can revive SA’s economy
National
2.
GIULIETTA TALEVI: Bring in the Silks to build the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: National Health Insurance is Zweli ...
National / Health
4.
Nuclear reports still under lock and key
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.