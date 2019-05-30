National

These are the former ministers who did not make it into Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet

Former ministers implicated in claims of state capture, corruption and lying under oath did not make the cut

30 May 2019 - 13:57 LUYOLO MKENTANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures moment before announcing the composition of the national executive at the Union Buildings on May 29, 2019 in Pretoria. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP
As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new, reconfigured cabinet on Wednesday night, some controversial names, along with long-standing allies, fell by the wayside.

Former ministers implicated in allegations of state capture, corruption and lying under oath did not make the cut when Ramaphosa reduced his cabinet from 36 ministers to 28.

This comes after Ramaphosa told the ANC's final rally ahead of the May 8 elections that those implicated in wrongdoing would not serve in the government.

The reconfigured cabinet saw the trade and industry ministry combined with economic development; higher education and training with science and technology; environmental affairs with forestry and fisheries; agriculture with land reform, and rural development; mineral resources with energy; human settlements with water and sanitation, and sports and recreation with arts and culture.

These are the former ministers who did not make it: 

• ANC Women's League president and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini made way for Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities)

Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
• ANC Women's League spokesperson Tokozile Xasa was replaced by Nathi Mthethwa (sports, arts and culture)

Tokozile Xasa. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
• Michael Masutha made way for former ANC Youth League deputy president Ronald Lamola (minister of justice and correctional services)

Michael Masutha. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
• Nomvula Mokonyane was replaced by Barbara Creecy (minister of environment, forestry and fisheries)

Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: VELI NHLAPO / SOWETAN
• Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba was replaced by Ayanda Dlodlo (minister of state security)

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba. Picture: MUNYADZIWA NEMUTUDI/SOWETAN
• SACP chair Senzeni Zokwana and Gugile Nkwinti were replaced in their respective portfolios by Thoko Didiza (minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development)

• Rob Davies was replaced by Ebrahim Patel (minister of trade and industry)

Rob Davies. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
• Susan Shabangu made way for Lindiwe Zulu (social development minister)

Susan Shabangu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
• Jeff Radebe was replaced by Gwede Mantashe (minister of mineral resources and energy)

Jeff Radebe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
• Derek Hanekom was replaced by former science and technology minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane (tourism minister)

Derek Hanekom. Picture: SOWETAN
• Siyabonga Cwele made way for Dr Aaron Motsoaledi (home affairs minister)

Siyabonga Cwele.Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation to the outgoing members of the executive who served the country “so ably in the fifth administration”.

“We continue to value their experience, skills and contribution, and will give them suitable responsibilities where they will be able to serve  the nation.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

