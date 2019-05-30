These are the former ministers who did not make it into Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet

As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new, reconfigured cabinet on Wednesday night, some controversial names, along with long-standing allies, fell by the wayside.

Former ministers implicated in allegations of state capture, corruption and lying under oath did not make the cut when Ramaphosa reduced his cabinet from 36 ministers to 28.

This comes after Ramaphosa told the ANC's final rally ahead of the May 8 elections that those implicated in wrongdoing would not serve in the government.

The reconfigured cabinet saw the trade and industry ministry combined with economic development; higher education and training with science and technology; environmental affairs with forestry and fisheries; agriculture with land reform, and rural development; mineral resources with energy; human settlements with water and sanitation, and sports and recreation with arts and culture.

These are the former ministers who did not make it:

• ANC Women's League president and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini made way for Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities)