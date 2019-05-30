National

PIC issues summons against Ayo as it seeks to recoup billions

30 May 2019 - 14:57 Nick Hedley
Former Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Former Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has taken legal action against Ayo Technology Solutions as the state asset manager looks to recoup the billions of rands it invested in the company.

In December 2017, the PIC invested R4.3bn into Ayo under the watch of former CEO Dan Matjila, acquiring a 29% stake in the process. The deal, which was allegedly signed without following due processes and allegedly done at inflated valuations, is under scrutiny by the Mpati commission of inquiry into the PIC.

The state asset manager, which has previously vowed to recover its investment, issued summons against Ayo on Wednesday in Cape Town’s High Court, confirmed Deon Botha, the PIC’s head of corporate affairs.

The PIC’s claim is based on “misrepresentation on the part of Ayo when the transaction was concluded, and legality”, Botha said. “As relief, the PIC has tendered back the shares bought from Ayo in return for repayment of the invested amount of R4.3bn.”

The summons was served at Ayo’s registered address on Wednesday by the sheriff of the high court, and a copy of the summons was delivered to Ayo’s attorneys, Botha said.

Meanwhile, Ayo will sue the PIC for damages totaling “billions of rands”, the company’s chair Wallace Mgoqi said in a statement on Thursday. “The board has taken this step as it has had enough of the raft of allegations based on hearsay and incorrect facts that have been seeded to the market via a rampaging propaganda war delivered through much of the SA media.” 

Comments by PIC officials have “severely damaged the reputation of Ayo”, which has struggled to close deals as a result.

There is “absolutely no evidence to suggest any wrongdoing on the company’s part”, Mgoqi said. Ayo also “welcomes the opportunity to defend itself”.

In April, Ayo’s financial statements for the six months to February 2019 showed that most of its pre-tax profits came from interest earned on the PIC’s investment. Ayo’s investment revenue from bank deposits leapt from R38.2m a year before to R150.2m in the interim period. This equated to 56% of group profit before tax of R266.7m.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Ayo Technologies to sue PIC for ‘billions’

The Public Investment Corporation invested R4.3bn in Ayo in December 2017, but the deal has garnered controversy and is the subject of a commission ...
National
9 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Does anyone know where the PIC put our R3bn?

It is not only scandalous that the Public Investment Commission cannot account for a R3bn investment, it's equally disquieting that the Government ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Iqbal Survé’s offer to PIC: buy mine, I’ll buy yours

Sekunjalo's offer would have lead to the Public Investment Corporation funding its own exit
National
1 week ago

ANC to return Iqbal Survé’s donation

The controversial businessperson has been at the centre of corruption allegations at the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation
National
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
PIC issues summons against Ayo as it seeks to ...
National
2.
These are the former ministers who did not make ...
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet appointments are ...
National
4.
Court finds EFF’s comments about Trevor Manuel ...
National

Related Articles

Iqbal Survé tried to bribe me to stay, says Ayo’s former CEO

National

JSE summoned to PIC inquiry following Iqbal Survé testimony

National

Not so fast, Dr Survé, as Ayo plot thickens

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.