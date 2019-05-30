Court finds EFF’s comments about Trevor Manuel ‘defamatory and false’

The High Court in Pretoria has found that allegations made against Trevor Manuel by the EFF are “defamatory and false”, and that the former finance minister was entitled to R500,000 in damages.

Manuel sued the EFF, its leader Julius Malema and spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after they alleged that he oversaw a “nepotistic” and “corrupt” process to appoint new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Hours before Kieswetter’s appointment was announced in March, the EFF released a statement rejecting it. It lashed out at Manuel, saying he was related to Kieswetter and was a close business associate. The party also accused him of running a “secret” process which led to Kieswetter’s “unlawful” appointment.

Judge Elias Matojane found that the EFF, Malema and Ndlozi’s publication of the statement was and continues to be unlawful.

“Mr Manuel has been injured in his dignity. He is entitled to the declaratory order that he seeks, including an apology from the respondents,” Matojane said.

“The apology should be ordered in addition to the sum of compensation the respondents must pay to him. He is also entitled to the punitive costs he has asked for.”

Manuel would donate the R500,000 to charity.

Matojane said in his judgment that the motive and conduct of the respondents was relevant.

“They stubbornly refuse to retract, apologise or remove the impunged statement from their social media platforms, when it is evident they should do so,” the judge said.

"These factors collectively establish the existence of actual malice and desire to hurt Mr Manuel... through the widespread dissemination of the defamatory statement.”

Manuel filed his application in April and asked the court to declare the EFF’s comments about him defamatory and false. He also wanted the party to be compelled to remove the offending statement from its online platforms, as well as the EFF being interdicted from repeating similar allegations.

The case was heard earlier in May.

Matojane ordered the EFF, Malema and Ndlozi to remove the statement, within 24 hours, from all their media platforms, including their personal Twitter accounts.

They were also ordered, within 24 hours, to publish a notice on all their media platforms on which the statement was published, in which they unconditionally retract and apologise for the allegations made about Manuel.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

CORRECTION: May 30 2019

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Manuel was entitled to R50,000, when he was in fact entitled to R500,000.