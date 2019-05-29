WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his new cabinet on Wednesday evening.

The presidency said Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on the composition of the national executive from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa has made a commitment to appointing a competent, credible and forward-thinking executive, but his cabinet choices will also need to be balanced with ANC concerns, including gender, race, regional representivity and internal party dynamics.

The president’s cabinet is expected to see some old faces returning, but could also include some possible newbies.

The executive is likely to not have more than 28 ministers.