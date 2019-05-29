BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni returns as finance minister and Patricia de Lille gets cabinet post
The president announced a reduced cabinet during an address to the nation at the Union Buildings on Wednesday evening
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his new cabinet, exactly one week after being elected SA’s fifth democratic president by parliament.
Ramaphosa said the number of ministers had been reduced from 36 to 28 to promote “greater coherence, better co-ordination and improve efficiency”.
“We need a capable, efficient and ethical government,” Ramaphosa said during a live address.
Within a few minutes of the announcement, the rand had strengthened 0.5% to R14.6527/$.
Here are the names of the newly appointed ministers:
David Mabuza, deputy president
Thoko Didiza, agriculture, land reform and rural development
Angie Motshekga, basic education
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, communications
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, co-operative governance and traditional affairs
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, defence and military veterans
Barbara Creecy, environment, forestry and fisheries
Thulas Nxesi, employment and labour
Tito Mboweni, finance
Zwelini Mkhize, health
Blade Nzimande, higher education, science and technology
Aaron Motsoaledi, home affairs
Lindiwe Sisulu, water, sanitation and human settlements
Naledi Pandor, international relations
Ronald Lamola, justice and correctional services
Gwede Mantashe, mineral resources and energy
Bheki Cele, police
Jackson Mthembu, presidency
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, presidency for women, youth, and people with disabilities
Pravin Gordhan, public enterprises
Senzo Mchunu, public services and administration
Patricia de Lille, public works and infrastructure
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, small business
Lindiwe Zulu, social development
Nathi Mthethwa, sports, arts and culture
Ayanda Dlodlo, state security
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, tourism
Ebrahim Patel, trade and industry
Fikile Mbalula, transport
On May 29 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his 2019 cabinet from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Ramaphosa said he would sign performance agreements with all ministers and deputy ministers.
“Their performance — individually and collectively — will be closely monitored against specific outcomes,” Ramaphosa said. “Where implementation is unsatisfactory, action will be taken.”
A number of ministries have also been merged:
• Trade and industry is combined with economic development
• Higher education and training is combined with science and technology
• Environmental affairs is combined with forestry and fisheries
• Agriculture is combined with land reform and rural development
• Mineral resources is combined with energy
• Human settlements is combined with water and sanitation
• Sports and recreation is combined with arts and culture
For the first time in SA's political history, half of the ministers are women. A significant number of young people have also been included in the new executive.