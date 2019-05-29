National

BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni returns as finance minister and Patricia de Lille gets cabinet post

The president announced a reduced cabinet during an address to the nation at the Union Buildings on Wednesday evening

29 May 2019 - 21:15 Genevieve Quintal and Pieter van der Merwe
UPDATED 29 May 2019 - 21:44
A picture taken on February 14 2018 shows a general view of the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ AFP/ PHILL MAGAKOE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his new cabinet, exactly one week after being elected SA’s fifth democratic president by parliament.

Ramaphosa said the number of ministers had been reduced from 36 to 28 to promote “greater coherence, better co-ordination and improve efficiency”.

“We need a capable, efficient and ethical government,” Ramaphosa said during a live address.

Within a few minutes of the announcement, the rand had strengthened 0.5% to R14.6527/$.

Here are the names of the newly appointed ministers:

David Mabuza, deputy president

Thoko Didiza, agriculture, land reform and rural development

Angie Motshekga, basic education

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, communications

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, co-operative governance and traditional affairs

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, defence and military veterans

Barbara Creecy, environment, forestry and fisheries

Thulas Nxesi, employment and labour

Tito Mboweni, finance

Zwelini Mkhize, health

Blade Nzimande, higher education, science and technology

Aaron Motsoaledi, home affairs

Lindiwe Sisulu, water, sanitation and human settlements

Naledi Pandor, international relations

Ronald Lamola, justice and correctional services

Gwede Mantashe, mineral resources and energy

Bheki Cele, police

Jackson Mthembu, presidency

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, presidency for women, youth, and people with disabilities

Pravin Gordhan, public enterprises

Senzo Mchunu, public services and administration

Patricia de Lille, public works and infrastructure

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, small business

Lindiwe Zulu, social development

Nathi Mthethwa, sports, arts and culture

Ayanda Dlodlo, state security

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, tourism

Ebrahim Patel, trade and industry

Fikile Mbalula, transport

On May 29 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his 2019 cabinet from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa said he would sign performance agreements with all ministers and deputy ministers.

“Their performance — individually and collectively — will be closely monitored against specific outcomes,” Ramaphosa said. “Where implementation is unsatisfactory, action will be taken.”

A number of ministries have also been merged:

• Trade and industry is combined with economic development

• Higher education and training is combined with science and technology

• Environmental affairs is combined with forestry and fisheries

• Agriculture is combined with land reform and rural development

• Mineral resources is combined with energy

• Human settlements is combined with water and sanitation

• Sports and recreation is combined with arts and culture

For the first time in SA's political history, half of the ministers are women. A significant number of young people have also been included in the new executive.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

vandermerwep@businesslive.co.za

