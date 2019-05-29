BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni returns as finance minister and Patricia de Lille gets cabinet post

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his new cabinet, exactly one week after being elected SA’s fifth democratic president by parliament.

Ramaphosa said the number of ministers had been reduced from 36 to 28 to promote “greater coherence, better co-ordination and improve efficiency”.

“We need a capable, efficient and ethical government,” Ramaphosa said during a live address.

Within a few minutes of the announcement, the rand had strengthened 0.5% to R14.6527/$.