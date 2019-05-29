This is what President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet could look like

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his cabinet later on Wednesday, which is likely to not have more than 28 ministers.

That would be a significant cut to the executive from the era of former President Jacob Zuma, whose tenure was characterised by a bloated cabinet in which the number of ministers soared, together with deputy ministerial appointments.

Ramaphosa is also expected to cut the number of deputy ministers, as they would not necessarily align with the number of cabinet ministers he appoints.

In terms of how the cabinet would look, key departments such as finance, health, defence, police, justice, state security, home affairs, co-operative governance and traditional affairs, human settlements and labour are likely to remain in their original form.

Some ministries are likely to be merged. The combining of communications and telecommunications and postal services is already a done deal and was announced by Ramaphosa in 2018.

There is likely to be a shake-up of the economic cluster, with the Treasury to remain as it is.

Economic development is likely to be merged with trade and industry, while small business development is set to be expanded to small business development and co-operatives.

Public enterprise, which is key to the clean-up of state-owned companies that were looted during state capture, will remain.

It is understood that there was a discussion about merging mineral resources and energy, but these departments are likely to remain separate.

The possibly renamed department of land affairs and agrarian reform is expected to be crucial, given the decision that has been taken to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. The department will have to implement a more radical approach towards land reform.

Education is still expected to be two separate ministries but higher education could see the inclusion of science and technology.

Sports and arts and culture are likely to be merged into one department.

Ramaphosa has made a commitment to appointing a competent, credible and forward-thinking executive. But his cabinet choices will also need to be balanced with ANC concerns, including gender, race, regional representivity and internal party dynamics.

The president’s cabinet is expected to see some old faces returning, but also include some possible newbies.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za