Researchers are plagiarising their peers in management sciences, study finds

Concerns over the US-China trade war weigh on risk assets
It is not only scandalous that the Public Investment Commission cannot account for a R3bn investment, it's equally disquieting that the Government Employees Pensions Fund seems unaware of that
Research reveals that almost a third of articles published in local journals in 2016 were ‘excessively similar’ to previously published work
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the new cabinet
Africa’s largest public company says it will retain its primary listing on the JSE
The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and trade balance data, writes Sunita Menon
President Xi Jinping's recent visit to magnet plant interpreted as a prelude to retaliation
Amakhosi coaches did not have enough time to mold the team
Richmond's recently opened shopping complex has much more to offer than your run-of-the-mill shopping mall — it's a piece of SA's history and heritage, writes Sanet Oberholzer
