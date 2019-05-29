Rand tumbles as Mabuza’s return paves way for new cabinet

David Mabuza’s swearing-in as an MP has opened the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce his cabinet, as pressure mounts against Pravin Gordhan, one of his key allies in his fight against corruption and state capture.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce his reconfigured cabinet on Wednesday, with Mabuza now primed to retain the position of deputy president of the country, with the ANC’s integrity commission said to have cleared him of any wrongdoing.

