National

Rand tumbles as Mabuza’s return paves way for new cabinet

Rand tumbles to two-month low against dollar in its biggest one-day drop in three months

29 May 2019 - 05:10 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL AND KARL GERNETZKY
Oath: David Mabuza shares a light-hearted moment with President Cyril Ramaphosa after he was sworn in as MP at the presidential guest house in Pretoria, May 28 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Oath: David Mabuza shares a light-hearted moment with President Cyril Ramaphosa after he was sworn in as MP at the presidential guest house in Pretoria, May 28 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

David Mabuza’s swearing-in as an MP has opened the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce his cabinet, as pressure mounts against Pravin Gordhan, one of his key allies in his fight against corruption and state capture.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce his reconfigured cabinet on Wednesday, with Mabuza now primed to retain the position of deputy president of the country, with the ANC’s integrity commission said to have cleared him of any wrongdoing.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Mabuza’s return paves way for new cabinet

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

David Mabuza — the rand’s poison pill

When controversial Mabuza appeared to rule himself out of being re-appointed as deputy president last week, the rand gained
National
15 hours ago

CAROL PATON: The Cat lurks as ANC’s chickens come home to roost

David Mabuza debacle shows that there can be no substitute for proper accountability
Opinion
1 day ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Cyril Ramaphosa has to watch his back as officials jockey for position

Nobody knows what game Mabuza is playing, but it seems safer for Ramaphosa to keep him as an ally
News
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa juggles his cabinet options

No announcement likely before Tuesday, says presidency
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma remains a force in ...
National
2.
David Mabuza’s return paves way for new cabinet
National
3.
Rand tumbles as Mabuza’s return paves way for new ...
National
4.
Probe into Transnet’s ‘irregular’ train tender ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH: Why Cyril Ramaphosa delayed the cabinet announcement

Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa juggles his cabinet options

National

Cyril Ramaphosa under pressure as S&P flags weak growth as ratings curb

Economy

David Mabuza — the rand’s poison pill

National

MMUSI MAIMANE: Reordering the cabinet will help us avoid the dark abyss

Opinion

David Makhura yet to announce provincial executive

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.