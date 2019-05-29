Panyaza Lesufi new finance MEC as Gauteng cabinet announced
Panyaza Lesufi is the new Gauteng finance MEC and one of only four MECs appointed who were part of premier David Makhura’s previous provincial cabinet.
Makhura announced his new provincial cabinet on Wednesday morning after he was initially set to announce it on Tuesday.
This was, however, postponed.
The cabinet members and portfolios look vastly different from those of Makhura’s first term in office.
Lesufi’s full portfolio is for finance and e-government, which is the same as that of previous incumbent Barabra Creecy.
Creecy is no longer a member of the Gauteng legislature.
Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko takes over from Lesufi as education MEC, which is still a standalone portfolio.
Faith Mazibuko remains in the provincial cabinet, but will now take up the position of community safety MEC.
Lebogang Maile, who was Gauteng ANC’s head of elections, remains in the executive council, but takes on the new portfolio of MEC for human settlements, urban planning and co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
This is a crucial department, given the massive housing backlog in Gauteng, the high rate of urbanisation and the political tension that has been seen between the DA-led coalition government of Johannesburg and the provincial government.
Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe is the new MEC for social development, while Jacob Mamabolo moves from the old portfolio of infrastructure development to take the reins of the new portfolio of MEC for public transport and road infrastructure.
Tasneem Motara, the ANC’s provincial spokesperson, has been appointed as MEC for the new portfolio of infrastructure development and property management,
Former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa will be the MEC for the new portfolio of economic development, agriculture and environment.
Mbali Hlophe, spokesperson for the ANC Youth League in Gauteng, will be MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation.
Bandile Masuku will be MEC for health, the most dysfunctional of Gauteng’s departments.
“This team collectively represents the ANC’s accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas required to fulfil the mandate of the sixth administration, of Growing Gauteng Together,” Makhura said in a statement.
He said the newly appointed MECs will put the interests of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards in the conduct of their work.
The MECs will be sworn in on Wednesday morning.