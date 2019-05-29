Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to deliver keynote address at The Directors Event

The Directors Event attracts an audience of more than 300 senior management and C-level executives and is aptly referred to as “SA’s biggest board meeting”, where industry leaders debate major issues affecting the country’s economy via moderated panel discussions.

“We are honoured that Justice Mogoeng will be delivering the opening address at this gathering of top minds in SA. At a time when we have emerged from recent elections with Cyril Ramaphosa maintaining the presidency, it will be an opportunity for Justice Mogoeng to speak about the important role of the judiciary under the president’s leadership, aligned with his determination to deal effectively with corruption,” says Bongani Siqoko, editor of the Sunday Times.

Others who will be participating in panel discussions on youth employment and entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and politics and the economy include Tshediso Matona (secretary, National Planning Commission), Irvin Jim (general secretary, National Union Metal Workers SA), Dr Tashmia Ismail-Saville (CEO, Youth Employment Service), Gcina Mtengwane (lecturer, University of the Free State), Lebogang Ramodike (director, Big Brands Media Foundation), Prof Brian Armstrong (adjunct professor, Graduate School of Business Administration, Wits), Andre Duvenhage (political science professor, North-West University), Isaah Mhlanga (chief economist, Alexander Forbes Investments), Vish Rajpal (chief of IT Solutions, BCX), and Cas Coovadia (managing director, Banking Association of South Africa).

“We are delighted that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will deliver the opening address. We look forward to hearing Justice Mogoeng’s thoughts on the state of our judiciary and its role in SA over the next four years,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, chief marketing officer at BCX.

Previous high-profile speakers at The Directors Event have included Nhlanhla Nene (former finance minister), Jabu Mabuza (chairman, Eskom), Gloria Serobe (founder and executive director, Wiphold), and Mcebisi Jonas (former deputy minister of finance).

The Directors Event will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on June 28 2019 from 8am to 3pm.

Buy tickets for R2,950 each excluding VAT by visiting www.thedirectorsevent.co.za or email Melissa De Agrela on deagrelam@tisoblackstar.co.za.