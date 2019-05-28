EFF birthday function ‘was not paid for by VBS’, Julius Malema says

EFF leader Julius Malema has morning denied claims that his party used money from VBS Mutual Bank to fund its fourth birthday bash in Umlazi, Durban, in July 2017.

“It was not paid for by VBS. We paid for it, we pay for our rallies,” Malema said during an interview with eNCA news anchor Xoli Mngambi, on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Daily Maverick's investigative unit Scorpio reported that the funding for the birthday bash formed part of the illegal R16.1m Brian Shivambu's company, Sgameka Projects, received from VBS, that was ultimately allegedly channelled to the EFF. Brian Shivambu is the brother of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

Scorpio reported that it had isolated about R4.13m in VBS funds paid towards the EFF.

VBS money flowed through companies over which Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu have ultimate control, the publication reported. The VBS money allegedly paid for the printing of T-shirts and transport.