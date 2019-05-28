National

David Mabuza’s delayed swearing-in to take place today

The swearing-in ceremony means David Mabuza will likely return to his position of deputy president when President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his executive

28 May 2019 - 08:10 Genevieve Quintal
David Mabuza. Picture: GCIS
David Mabuza. Picture: GCIS

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is expected to be sworn in as an MP on Tuesday, Business Day has been reliably told.

This means that Mabuza will likely return to his position of deputy president of the country when President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his executive.

Ramaphosa was expected to announce his new reconfigured cabinet on Monday, but this had been delayed.

The presidency on Sunday said Ramaphosa was still consulting and would make the appointments later in the week.

Mabuza’s swearing-in follows his meeting with the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday.

Last week, the ANC deputy president asked to have his swearing-in postponed so that he could engage with the integrity commission and clear his name.

Mabuza was one of 22 people flagged by the integrity commission when it reviewed the ANC’s candidate list for the National Assembly.

However, the commission had not met any of the individuals it flagged.

Since Mabuza’s decision to meet the commission, other ANC leaders, such party chair Gwede Mantashe, have also met the integrity commission.

The integrity commission is expected to give a report to the national executive committee (NEC) following its engagements.

The NEC is to meet later this week ahead of its lekgotla.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

