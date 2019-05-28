National

David Mabuza — the rand’s poison pill

When controversial Mabuza appeared to rule himself out of being re-appointed as deputy president last week, the rand gained

28 May 2019 - 16:31 Colleen Goko
David Mabuza. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
David Mabuza. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

As investors speculate about who’s in and who’s out of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, due to be announced this week, the market is clear about one contender.

When David Mabuza appeared to rule himself out of being re-appointed as deputy president last week, the rand gained. And now that he seems set to be re-appointed to the post, the currency is heading for its biggest one-day drop in more than two months.

Mabuza was linked to a succession of scandals while he served as premier of Mpumalanga, though he denied the allegations and has never been charged. Still, his reappointment could set back Ramaphosa’s efforts to repair the reputational damage to the party after his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s scandal-marred nine-year rule. An unexpected delay in the appointment of the cabinet is stoking investor concern that Ramaphosa isn’t having it all his own way.

“Investors worry that Ramaphosa will not be able to root out corruption from the top echelons of the government as promised, endangering his reform agenda,” said Per Hammarlund, the Stockholm-based chief emerging-market strategist at SEB. The rand could reverse declines if Mabuza shows commitment to reform measures, he said.

The rand dropped as much as 1.5% and traded 1.2% weaker at R14.5965/$ by 3.49pm, hitting its weakest level in almost two months and leading emerging-market currency declines. Yields on benchmark 2026 government rand bonds rose two basis points to 8.41%.

“Buy the rumor and sell the fact is in full effect right now,” said Wichard Cilliers, a trader at TreasuryOne Ltd. in Johannesburg. “It’s putting the rand under pressure because investors thought there was a chance that the cabinet would be cleaner. But we need to see the official news about Mabuza, the real deal about what his role will be.”

It’s been a difficult May for developing-nation currencies in general due to a risk-off environment sparked by the uncertainty around a US-China trade deal. Even so, the rand is underperforming its peers, weakening 2.2% month-to-date compared with the 1.4% drop for the MSCI EM currency index. Foreign investors have sold a net R6.1bn of government rand bonds in May, according to JSE data.

“It is indeed local factors and politics that seem to be the main culprits,” said Guillaume Tresca, a strategist at Credit Agricole in Paris. “Foreigners are still cautious and the latest developments on the appointment of the deputy president should not help foreign appetite.”

Bloomberg

CAROL PATON: The Cat lurks as ANC’s chickens come home to roost

David Mabuza debacle shows that there can be no substitute for proper accountability
Opinion
11 hours ago

David Mabuza’s delayed swearing-in to take place today

The swearing-in ceremony means David Mabuza will likely return to his position of deputy president when President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his ...
National
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa juggles cabinet options in first big test of presidency

No announcement likely before Tuesday, says presidency
National
1 day ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Cyril Ramaphosa has to watch his back as officials jockey for position

Nobody knows what game Mabuza is playing, but it seems safer for Ramaphosa to keep him as an ally
News
1 day ago

