Disagreeing with Brian Molefe would have been ‘professional suicide’

Axed Transnet CEO Brian Molefe’s “relaxed demeanour” changed very quickly when a subordinate disagreed with him over the awarding of a lucrative tender, the state capture commission heard on Monday.

Chartered accountant and former Transnet employee, Gerhard van der Westhuizen, detailed how Molefe became annoyed over the matter.

At issue was Molefe’s controversial decision to overturn the awarding of a system network contract to Neotel, giving it to his preferred bidder T-Systems instead.

Van der Westhuizen said while he was in “violent disagreement” with Molefe over the issue, he was cognisant that his career could be shortlived if he did not comply with Molefe’s instruction.

“I don’t think I had much of a choice, I thought my employment would be ended,” he told the commission, which is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

“My objections would be tantamount to professional suicide … If I didn’t do what I was told to do.”

Van der Westhuizen explained that Molefe was in a relaxed mood but his demeanour started to change very quickly when he expressed a “different view” on the contract.

The first best bidder for the contract was Neotel, followed by Dimension Data, with T-Systems occupying the third spot.

Van der Westhuizen said T-Systems squeezed through a R248m discount to Transnet, curiously after the tender process had been concluded. He stressed that the timing of the discount was not appropriate.

“Absolutely not in my opinion. It was past the best and final offer date,” he said.

Van der Westhuizen said Neotel wrote to Transnet after receiving a letter of regret regarding the contract, requesting reasons. He said the relationship between Neotel and Transnet was “extremely strained” after that.

Port Terminals chief information officer Sharla Chetty testified on Friday that the reasons advanced by Molefe for not awarding the contract to Neotel were not justifiable.

The reasons pertained to business risk, Van der Westhuizen said on Monday, stating that he concurred with Chetty on the matter.

