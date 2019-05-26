National

Strategic Fuel Fund on a drive to acquire key oil and gas assets across Africa

Angola offers the right type of environment with mature fields and the political leadership needed for successful ventures, fund's CEO believes

26 May 2019 - 19:23 Bekezela Phakathi

