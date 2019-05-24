Zuma’s lawyers fight to introduce Abrahams letter into record

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan on track for a third straight weekly loss
Shrewd moves by the ANC deputy president could still see him sworn in as Ramaphosa’s second in command
State objects to letter being read out in court and argues an application to admit is as evidence has to be made
Deputy president tries to force hand of ANC’s integrity body, asking to see evidence against him
The company has decided that ‘there has been a material breakdown in trust and confidence between him and the board’
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop talk to Business Day TV
The decision to charge Assange with espionage crimes is notable, and unusual
New series coming to SuperSport will get us dreaming of greatness again
Del Posto in New York’s Meatpacking District will have you wanting more – before you’ve even started your three-course lunch
