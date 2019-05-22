New KZN deputy speaker raises eyebrows due to former murder charge

Zikalala, who takes over from outgoing premier Willies Mchunu, also called on various political parties in the legislature to work together for the people of the province.

“We’re coming from different political parities. We must accept each other as the credible and collective voice for the people of KwaZulu-Natal. We must therefore conduct ourselves in a manner that gives respect in this house. We’re acutely aware that the people of our province expect nothing from us other than expediting the provision of service delivery.

“In this regard we pledge not to disappoint them and to ensure that we remain transparent, respectful and accountable at all times,” said Zikalala, who was nominated unopposed for the premiership.

ANC MPL Nontembeko Nothemba Boyce was also elected unopposed as the new speaker of the provincial legislature. She takes over from Lydia Johnson who was among 40 ANC members sworn in on Wednesday.

Jappie wished Boyce “good luck dealing with these good people” as he left the seat to allow her to continue with the proceedings.