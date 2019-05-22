David Mabuza delaying being sworn in is ‘voluntary’, says source

A close confidant of ANC deputy president David Mabuza, who, on Wednesday, postponed being sworn in as an MP, has said that Mabuza voluntarily stepped aside to clear his name.

Mabuza was one of several MPs named by the ANC’s integrity commission as a member who may have brought the ANC into disrepute. The source said that as the integrity commission had not yet called him before it, he had been unable to clear his name.

“He told us that he has not been able to appear before the commission to explain himself so he cannot take the oath. What he has done now, is to raise the bar for integrity,” said the confidant.

While there is a standing ANC resolution that members who are named publicly in allegations of wrong-doing should voluntarily step down from their positions, this is seldom done.

Staff in Mabuza's office confirmed this, saying that he is seeking an opportunity to respond to the issues raised by the commission. Commission chair George Mashamba could not be reached for comment.

The Sunday Times reported that Mabuza, who has a close alliance with ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, intended to base himself at the ANC headquarters for the next five years. The report also said that Mashatile, who occupies a full-time role at Luthuli House, could replace Mabuza in parliament.

It was the alliance between Mashatile and Mabuza that delivered the ANC to Ramaphosa, by tipping the balance of votes in his favour at the ANC's national conference at Nasrec in 2017.

