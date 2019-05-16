National

Wind of change ready to blow‚ Western Cape premier-elect tells DA faithful

16 May 2019 - 12:27 Stender Von Oehsen
The DA's Alan Winde will be sworn in as Western Cape premier next week. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
The DA's Alan Winde will be sworn in as Western Cape premier next week. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

The DA may have lost five seats in parliament and seen its Western Cape support decline‚ but that did not stop it celebrating its retention of the province on Thursday.

“We know we reached as many people as we could. We made a win a reality‚” premier-elect Alan Winde told a rally of cheering and dancing DA supporters outside the provincial legislature in the Cape Town city centre. 

“Every single blue person in this province‚ whether you were just a voter‚ whether you were door-to-door‚ whatever you were‚ you were the blue people that made this 55% a reality,” he said.

Winde said the celebration would not last long.

“We take our blue jackets off [next week] and put on a responsibility for everyone in this province, no matter who they voted for‚” he said.

The election numbers were not what the DA had hoped for‚ with its share of the vote in the Western Cape declining from 59.38% in 2014 to 55.58%.

The number of votes cast for the party fell 9.44%‚ but the ANC polled 15.57% fewer votes and its share fell from 32.89% in 2014 to 28.64%.

“Of course, in any political party you want to grow all the time‚ [but] I’m really happy with the 55% result‚” said Winde‚ adding that the DA would analyse the results in each province to see where it needed to improve.

Despite the optimism of the event‚ Winde said the party had to tackle some problems.

“You see a kind of resurgence of either nationalism or populism and then across all different lines … Of course that does concern me,” said Winde.

“We’ve been given a mandate for five years‚ and … [we must ask] how do we start to make those changes that are perhaps going to be counter to that kind of populist movement.”

Winde will be sworn in as premier next week.

Snotklap for DA

The DA's promised surge in Gauteng failed to materialise. Instead, the ANC hung onto the country's economic heartland by the most razor-thin of ...
Features
9 hours ago

DA lost out in key townships, analysis shows

Support in Soweto, Tshwane, Diepsloot, Alexandra and Langa drops from 2016 level
National
19 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: There’s room for DA as SA still needs emboldened opposition

Ramaphosa is no easy target but Mmusi Maimane, if he stays, still has a role to play in parliament
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

1.
IEC awaits tests to rule on poll’s ink pens
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration will cost R100m ...
National
3.
Wind of change ready to blow‚ Western Cape ...
National
4.
AU applauds SA Military Ombud for oversight of ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Wake-up call for DA requires reflection, not petty fights

Opinion / Editorials

DA rallies around embattled leader Mmusi Maimane

Politics

Mmusi Maimane takes responsibility for DA’s election losses

Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.