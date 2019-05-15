SOEs can be fixed, say the CEOs of some of the ailing enterprises

CEOs of some of SA’s ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) believe the entities are fixable if there is political will to transform and put more competent boards in place.

They were speaking during a discussion hosted by Deloitte on whether reforms proposed by the Treasury to increase private sector participation could help turn around some of these fiscal-dragging businesses.

Evidence presented at the Zondo commission of inquiry has shown how SOEs, including Eskom and Transnet, had become instruments that facilitated state capture and looting by certain ministers and private individuals.

The Treasury, which is working on a framework to transform SOEs, on Wednesday said once it has stabilised these entities in the next six to 12 months, it will start enforcing some of the proposed reforms which include merging some, closing those that no longer serve their purpose, and increasing private participation.

SA Airways CEO Vuyani Jarana said “SOEs are fixable” if SA can see the transformation framework through. He said SAA could be turned around despite the airline posting losses since 2012 and still expecting more guarantees from the Treasury to stay afloat in the current financial year.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni announced in the annual budget that the government has revised the contingency reserve upwards to R13bn to respond to possible requests for financial support from entities, including SAA.

Jarana said SAA realised that the argument about it being a high strategic asset for SA was no longer that strong and therefore it needed to fight for its existence purely on the basis of profitability. “We are at a point where we are not profitable. There’s a big push for us to get ourselves to a profitable quadrant,” he said.