Jeff Radebe opens electricity generation floodgates
Nersa told to license applications from business to generate power and feed it into national grid
15 May 2019 - 05:10
Energy minister Jeff Radebe has opened the way for businesses to generate their own electricity and feed this into the national grid.
The move is a crucial development that will assist in alleviating electricity supply constraints and open the generation market to enable more private entities to provide power alongside Eskom.
If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Radebe breaks gridlock in electricity generation
If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.