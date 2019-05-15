Jeff Radebe opens electricity generation floodgates

Energy minister Jeff Radebe has opened the way for businesses to generate their own electricity and feed this into the national grid.

The move is a crucial development that will assist in alleviating electricity supply constraints and open the generation market to enable more private entities to provide power alongside Eskom.

