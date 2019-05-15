Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Jeff Radebe opens electricity generation floodgates

Nersa told to license applications from business to generate power and feed it into national grid

15 May 2019 - 05:10 Carol Paton
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS

Energy minister Jeff Radebe has opened the way for businesses to generate their own electricity and feed this into the national grid.

The move is a crucial development that will assist in alleviating electricity supply constraints and open the generation market to enable more private entities to provide power alongside Eskom.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: Radebe breaks gridlock in electricity generation

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Potential IPP energy boost must battle red tape

Nersa and department of energy need to expedite processes
National
2 months ago

IPP procurement programmes a powerful tool and investor confidence cannot be understated

A number of factors are causing international investors concern and need to be clearly addressed
Opinion
2 months ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: New anti-Ramaphosa crew takes up the IPP battle

Trade unions, nuclear lobby, former Eskom staff and Zuma fight-back brigade join forces
National
3 months ago

Most read

1.
FULL SPEECH: ‘The expectations of SA’s people ...
National
2.
BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni returns as finance ...
National
3.
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces ...
National
4.
Ayo Technologies to sue PIC for ‘billions’
National

Related Articles

IPP procurement programmes a powerful tool and investor confidence cannot be ...

Opinion

SA must act urgently to exit group of climate-change pariahs

Opinion

CAROL PATON: Jeff Radebe watches as CEF remains cursed by palace politics

Opinion / Columnists

Promoters of IPPs are pulling the wool over SA’s eyes

Opinion

IPPs not to blame for Eskom’s financial woes, says Jeff Radebe

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.