Trevor Manuel failed to show he was harmed by EFF allegations, court told

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has failed to show the actual harm that has befallen him, EFF lawyer Vuyani Ngalwana told the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Manuel is suing the EFF, its leader Julius Malema and its spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, for R500,000 for general damages after the opposition party issued a statement on March 27 accusing the Old Mutual chair of nepotism and corruption.

They alleged that he had influenced the appointment of a relative, new SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Manuel was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to head a panel that sought to find a new Sars commissioner after the dismissal of Tom Moyane.

Manuel has admitted that his relationship with Kieswetter extended from his time as finance minister when Kieswetter was a deputy Sars commissioner. He said he was only involved in the early stages of the selection process and later recused himself during the interviews.