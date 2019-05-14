EFF’s nepotism claims against Trevor Manuel not true, says lawyer

Trevor Manuel’s counsel argued in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday that the EFF could not defend itself with claims that alleged defamatory comments against the former finance minister were fair comment, because the party had outright lied.

Manuel has asked the court to declare that allegations of nepotism and corruption made against him by the party are defamatory. He has also asked the court to order the EFF to retract the statement containing the allegations and to apologise for them.

In a statement published by the EFF in March, the party accused Manuel of nepotism and corruption in influencing the appointment of the new Sars commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.

Manuel said the statement by the EFF was untrue, and launched the court action.