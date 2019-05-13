News Leader
WATCH: What the ANC’s reduced majority means
13 May 2019 - 08:23
People react as electronic results boards reflect the number National Assembly seats allocated to various political parties during the formal announcement of the national and provincial election results at the Electoral Commission of SA’s results centre on May 11 2019 in Pretoria. Picture: AFP/PHILL MAGAKOE
The ANC maintained a commanding lead in SA’s national election, with the DA in second place and the EFF in third.
Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi joined Business Day TV to discuss the implications of the results and the changes the three main parties might make based on how South Africans voted.
