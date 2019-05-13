National

News Leader

WATCH: What the ANC’s reduced majority means

13 May 2019 - 08:23 Business Day TV
People react as electronic results boards reflect the number National Assembly seats allocated to various political parties during the formal announcement of the national and provincial election results at the Electoral Commission of SA’s results centre on May 11 2019 in Pretoria. Picture: AFP/PHILL MAGAKOE
People react as electronic results boards reflect the number National Assembly seats allocated to various political parties during the formal announcement of the national and provincial election results at the Electoral Commission of SA’s results centre on May 11 2019 in Pretoria. Picture: AFP/PHILL MAGAKOE

The ANC maintained a commanding lead in SA’s national election, with the DA in second place and the EFF in third.

Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi joined Business Day TV to discuss the implications of the results and the changes the three main parties might make based on how South Africans voted.

Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi talks to Business Day TV

ANC to retain national majority as final votes trickle in

At the time of reporting, the ANC in Gauteng was still below the crucial 50% mark
National
3 days ago

Rand firms as election vote counting continues

By 1.30pm, the governing ANC had secured 56.21% of the national vote, followed by the DA with 24.17%
Markets
3 days ago

Ramaphoria boosts ANC national vote

DA and EFF voters support the ANC by splitting their provincial and national votes
National
2 days ago

DA considers objecting to election results

The opposition party says it is considering its options amid concern that voters may have been able to cast their ballot more than once
National
4 days ago

Gains by the FF+ could, perversely, help the DA

With right-wing factions seemingly moving to the FF+, the DA should say ‘good riddance’ and position itself as a social democratic party, writes ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: What the ANC’s reduced majority means
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa sets up policy war room
National
3.
The real work starts now, says President Ramaphosa
National
4.
Khulubuse Zuma incommunicado over R1.4bn debt
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.