FINAL RESULTS: ANC retains weakened majority nationally
This means Cyril Ramaphosa will be the first president to govern SA with less than 60% electoral support
After more than two days of counting, the ANC has retained a weakened majority on the national ballot with 57.51%.
In 2014, the ANC had received 62.15% of the national vote. This means Cyril Ramaphosa will be the first president to govern with less than 60% electoral support.
The biggest crisis befell the DA, support for which dropped from 22.23% nationally in 2014, to 20.76%.
The EFF was the only one of the country’s three biggest parties to increase its support nationally from 6.35% in 2014 to 10.79%.
It has retained its position as the official opposition in Limpopo and the North West, and became the official opposition in Mpumalanga following this election.
The Electoral Commission of SA has been expected to declare the final results at 6pm on Saturday evening.
Voter turnout came in at 65.99% — the lowest to date in SA’s democratic history. This was still high by international standards, as in many established democracies only about 60% of registered voters turn out at election time.
The final results reveal that voters have sent a clear message to both the ANC and the DA that their performance has been disappointing over the past five years.
The ANC under former president Jacob Zuma had been marred by allegations of state capture, corruption and weakening of state institutions, while the DA has found itself with an identity crisis, bleeding votes from the right and the left of its party support.
Result for the national vote in the 2019 general elections
The DA retained the Western Cape comfortably, but with a much-reduced majority of about 55.45%.
The ANC held onto the other eight of the nine provinces, also with reduced majorities in each of them.
Whether Gauteng will be governed by an ANC majority will, however, have to be determined by the seat allocation.
The IFP retained its fourth position in the National Assembly with 3.38% an increase from the 2.40% it received in 2014.
The FF Plus more than doubled its national support in the 2019 election, receiving 2.38% of the vote compared to 0.9% five years ago.
Bantu Holomisa’s UDM’s national support fell dramatically, from 1% to 0.45%, while COPE continued its electoral decline from 0.67% in 2014 to 0.27%.
The ACDP grew its support from 0.57% in 2014 to 0.84%.
Newcomers the African Transformation Movement and Patricia de Lille’s Good party will make their way to the National Assembly following the election, with 0.44% and 0.40%, respectively.
Others such as trade union Numsa’s Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party, Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s African Content Movement, the SA Capitalist Party and Black First Land First will not be heading to the National Assembly.
Parties previously represented in Parliament such as Agang and Themba Godi’s African People’s Convention, will not be returning.