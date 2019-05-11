FINAL RESULTS: ANC retains weakened majority nationally

After more than two days of counting, the ANC has retained a weakened majority on the national ballot with 57.51%.

In 2014, the ANC had received 62.15% of the national vote. This means Cyril Ramaphosa will be the first president to govern with less than 60% electoral support.

The biggest crisis befell the DA, support for which dropped from 22.23% nationally in 2014, to 20.76%.