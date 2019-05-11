National

DA comfortably wins overseas vote

Close to 20,000 South Africans cast their votes abroad on April 27

11 May 2019 - 08:42
DA members seen at the party's manifesto launch in Johannesburg. Picture: GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
DA members seen at the party's manifesto launch in Johannesburg. Picture: GENEVIEVE QUINTAL

The DA comfortably won the "out of country" votes in this week's elections.

Figures on the Electoral Commission (IEC) website show that the party won 74.45% of the overseas vote, which took place on April 27.

Of the total 19,882 votes cast overseas, the DA got 14,802 of them.

The ANC trailed with 2,153 (or 10.83%), followed by the Freedom Front Plus (908 votes, 4.57%), the EFF (765 votes, 3.85%), the ACDP (338 votes, 1.7%) and the Capitalist Party of SA (232 votes, 1.17%).

At the bottom end, the SA National Congress of Traditional Authorities, the Better Residents Association and the African Congress of Democrats got only one vote each, while 13 parties failed to get even a single vote.

