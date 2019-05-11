ANC retains KwaZulu-Natal but with a lower majority

The ANC has retained KwaZulu-Natal, its stronghold, following the elections, but with a significantly reduced majority, securing 54.22% of the vote.

The party fell just over 10 percentage points from the 64.52% it received in 2014.

The province is former president Jacob Zuma's home province and was highly divided in the run-up to the ANC's elective conference in 2017, where President Cyril Ramaphosa beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the head of the party.

Two months later, the ANC recalled Zuma, forcing him to resign as state president.

The IFP increased its support in KwaZulu-Natal in the 2019 elections, taking over as the official opposition in the province from the DA. Support lifted from 10.86% in 2014 to 16.34%.

The DA also grew slightly in the province from 12.76% in 2014 to 13.09% in 2019.

The biggest growth in KwaZulu-Natal was for the EFF, which went from 1.85% in 2014 to 9.71% in this key election.

The ANC also managed to hold control of the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and the Free State, but again with reduced majorities.

Provincial results for the 2019 general elections