ANC retains KwaZulu-Natal but with a lower majority
The IFP has increased its support in the province from 10.86% in 2014 to 16.34%, taking over as the official opposition in KZN from the DA
As South Africans await the results of the national and provincial government elections, we take you through everything you need to know.
The ANC has retained KwaZulu-Natal, its stronghold, following the elections, but with a significantly reduced majority, securing 54.22% of the vote.
The party fell just over 10 percentage points from the 64.52% it received in 2014.
The province is former president Jacob Zuma's home province and was highly divided in the run-up to the ANC's elective conference in 2017, where President Cyril Ramaphosa beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the head of the party.
Two months later, the ANC recalled Zuma, forcing him to resign as state president.
The IFP increased its support in KwaZulu-Natal in the 2019 elections, taking over as the official opposition in the province from the DA. Support lifted from 10.86% in 2014 to 16.34%.
The DA also grew slightly in the province from 12.76% in 2014 to 13.09% in 2019.
The biggest growth in KwaZulu-Natal was for the EFF, which went from 1.85% in 2014 to 9.71% in this key election.
The ANC also managed to hold control of the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and the Free State, but again with reduced majorities.
Provincial results for the 2019 general elections
Eastern Cape result
The party's support in the Eastern Cape dropped slightly from 70.09% in 2014 to 68.74%.
The DA's support in the Eastern Cape dropped 0.47 percentage points to 16.20%, and retained its official opposition status in the province.
The EFF overtook the UDM in the Eastern Cape, increasing its support from 3.48% to 7.84% in 2019. The UDM dropped from 6.16% in 2014 to 2.60%.
Free State result
The ANC's support dropped in the Free State, the province where its now secretary-general, Ace Magashule, held the position of premier and national chair.
Support in the province declined from 69.85% in 2014 to 61.14% in 2019.
The DA had slight growth in the Free State from 16.23% to 17.58%, while the EFF grew from 8.15% in 2014 to 12.58%.
Limpopo result
In Limpopo, the ANC received 75.49% of the vote, dropping from 78.60% in 2014.
The EFF retained its position as the official opposition in the province, which is its leader, Julius Malema's, home province.
The EFF grew its support in Limpopo from 10.74% in 2014 to 14.43% in 2019.
The DA's support dropped slightly in the province from 6.48% in 2014 to 5.40% this year.