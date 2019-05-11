National

A record 14 political parties are on their way to the National Assembly

11 May 2019 - 19:32 Genevieve Quintal
Parliament . Picture: THE TIMES
A total of 14 political parties will be represented in the National Assembly following the 2019 elections, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announced on Saturday

There are 400 seats in parliament, which are divided by the political parties that received enough votes to guarantee them seats.

Historically in SA, 13 political parties have been represented in the National Assembly, IEC chair Glen Mashinini said.

But, with the record number of political parties contesting the election, there are now 14 parties.

The ANC received the most seats with 230. This was 19 less than it had in the previous administration.

The DA will be getting 84 seats, five less than before.

The EFF almost doubled its seats in parliament, from 25 in 2014 to 44 in 2019.

The IFP, Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) all increased their seats.

The IFP received 14 seats, up from 10; the FF+, four to 10; and the ACDP, three to four.

Newcomers African Transformation Movement (ATM) and Patricia de Lille’s Good party will be entering the National Assembly for the first time with two seats each.

Al Jama-ah will also for the first time have a seat.

The Congress of the People (COPE), the National Freedom Party (NFP), United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the African Independent Congress (AIC) lost seats following the election.

COPE dropped from three to two seats, the NFP six to two, the UDM from four to two seats and the AIC three to two seats.

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) retained its one seat in the National Assembly.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

FINAL RESULTS: ANC retains weakened majority nationally

This means Cyril Ramaphosa will be the first president to govern SA with less than 60% electoral support
National
6 hours ago

ANC wins Gauteng by a nose

The seat allocation in Gauteng will determine if it has received enough votes to get the 37 seats needed to govern with a majority, but this is likely
National
6 hours ago

Ramaphoria boosts ANC national vote

DA and EFF voters support the ANC by splitting their provincial and national votes
National
1 day ago

2016 polls were wake-up call for ANC, Jessie Duarte says

The ANC deputy secretary-general says the party has heard the voices of all South Africans and the election results are a critical step in recovering ...
National
4 hours ago

