A record 14 political parties are on their way to the National Assembly

A total of 14 political parties will be represented in the National Assembly following the 2019 elections, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announced on Saturday

There are 400 seats in parliament, which are divided by the political parties that received enough votes to guarantee them seats.

Historically in SA, 13 political parties have been represented in the National Assembly, IEC chair Glen Mashinini said.

But, with the record number of political parties contesting the election, there are now 14 parties.

The ANC received the most seats with 230. This was 19 less than it had in the previous administration.

The DA will be getting 84 seats, five less than before.

The EFF almost doubled its seats in parliament, from 25 in 2014 to 44 in 2019.

The IFP, Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) all increased their seats.

The IFP received 14 seats, up from 10; the FF+, four to 10; and the ACDP, three to four.

Newcomers African Transformation Movement (ATM) and Patricia de Lille’s Good party will be entering the National Assembly for the first time with two seats each.

Al Jama-ah will also for the first time have a seat.

The Congress of the People (COPE), the National Freedom Party (NFP), United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the African Independent Congress (AIC) lost seats following the election.

COPE dropped from three to two seats, the NFP six to two, the UDM from four to two seats and the AIC three to two seats.

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) retained its one seat in the National Assembly.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za