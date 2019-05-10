National

With almost 75% of votes counted, EFF reaches double digits

10 May 2019 - 05:56 Staff Writer
People look at election results boards, at the IEC results operations centre on May 9 2019 in Pretoria. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP
With almost 75% of votes counted by 5.30am on Friday, the ANC had obtained 57.21% of the national vote, followed by the DA with 21.83% and the EFF with 10.07%.

Heading into the poll, the ANC was projected to lose some ground, with analysts saying a performance close to 60% would be viewed as a strong enough mandate for President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement growth-friendly reforms. It received 62.15% of the votes in the 2014 national election.

The EFF’s national chairperson Dali Mpofu, said he would be happy if the party reached double digits. This would mean the party could start working on building its base, he said. The party had won 6.35% of the vote in 2014.

One of the main election battlegrounds was the country’s economic hub of Gauteng, where the DA is hoping to bring the ANC below 50%. If this happens, the province could be governed by a coalition.

Over 55% of the vote had been counted in Gauteng by 5.30am on Friday morning. At the time, the ANC had 50.9% of the vote and the DA 26.96%. The EFF had 14.24%.

In the Western Cape, where the DA is hoping to retain its hold, 94.36% of the vote had been counted.

The DA was leading with 54.76%, followed by the ANC with 29.18%. In third place was the EFF with 4.03% of the vote, while Patricia de Lille’s Good party had 3.04% of the vote. The DA won 59.38% of the vote in the province in 2014. 

