Only six parties in Western Cape get more than 1% of votes

Of the 34 parties contesting the Western Cape provincial elections, 28 received less than 1% of the votes.

With 98% of the results captured in the province, the top six parties are the DA (55.63%), ANC (28.47%), EFF (3.99%), Good (3%), ACDP (2.67%), and Freedom Front-Plus (1.58%) on a turnout of 66% of the 3.1-million registered voters. This is 6% lower than the 2014 elections.

The final, verified outcome is expected to be announced on Saturday by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) in Pretoria.

Seats in the provincial legislature are determined on the basis of a complex formula. DA MP Greg Krumbock, who is familiar with the workings of the formula, said it is “unlikely” that parties with less than 1% of the vote will achieve representation in the 42-seat provincial legislature.

Western Cape provincial IEC electoral officer Courtney Sampson noted that the 66% turnout could represent more individual voters than the 2014 elections.

DA premier candidate Alan Winde said he was “very excited” with the DA’s performance, even though it was about 4% lower than the 59,38% achieved in the 2014 election, saying, “I am happy with 55%.”

Winde noted that the final outcome is likely to be a vast improvement on what the pollsters were predicting in November last year.

He attributed the slide to the Western Cape having come through a drought; having had to manage a water crisis; facing internal DA conflicts; the emergence of new parties; and rain on voting day.

He said the DA’s percentage represented about 1.1-million voters compared to the 1.2-million voters in 2014.

The ANC result was about 4% lower than the 32.89% achieved in 2014.

