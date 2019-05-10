ANC set for worst performance as 60% looks out of reach
The bigger crisis could befall the DA
10 May 2019 - 05:17
The ANC looked set for its worst performance of the democratic era with its support after Wednesday’s elections unlikely to breach 60%.
But the bigger crisis could befall the DA, with a drop in support from 2014, indicating it has failed to capitalise on the governing party’s problems. It is likely to prompt questions about Mmusi Maimane’s leadership.
