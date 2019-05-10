80% of counting done and elections focus shifts to Gauteng

With 80.31% of the vote counted by 10.40am on Friday, the ANC is on 57% the DA on 21.80% and the EFF on 10.10%.

These percentages are close to what the final result will look like, according to projections from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The focus now shifts to Gauteng, the most populated province and key battleground where more than 40% of the votes still need to be declared. At the time of reporting, the ANC dipped just below the needed 50% mark, to 49.68%. The DA was on 28.30% and the EFF on 13.97%. Large parts of Tshwane remain outstanding.

Live results of the provincial vote for Gauteng in the 2019 general election