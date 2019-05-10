80% of counting done and elections focus shifts to Gauteng
At the time of reporting on Friday morning, the ANC in Gauteng dipped just below the needed 50% mark
With 80.31% of the vote counted by 10.40am on Friday, the ANC is on 57% the DA on 21.80% and the EFF on 10.10%.
These percentages are close to what the final result will look like, according to projections from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
The focus now shifts to Gauteng, the most populated province and key battleground where more than 40% of the votes still need to be declared. At the time of reporting, the ANC dipped just below the needed 50% mark, to 49.68%. The DA was on 28.30% and the EFF on 13.97%. Large parts of Tshwane remain outstanding.
Live results of the provincial vote for Gauteng in the 2019 general election
Counting is most advanced in the Northern Cape and Western Cape and it is expected that these results will be largely completed on Friday. The DA looks set to retain the Western Cape comfortably, but with a much-reduced majority of about 55.30%.
The party will also be disappointed with its performance in the Northern Cape, where it had hoped to improve its standing far more than it has. With 97.74% of the vote counted, the ANC is on 57.32% and the DA on 25.82%. In 2014, the DA made massive gains in the province, winning 23.6% of the vote, a 10 percentage point jump from its performance in 2009.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says that, based on results so far, the overall turnout for the election was 65%, compared with a 73.48% turnout in the 2014 national elections.