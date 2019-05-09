IEC reassures on ‘overall integrity’ after voting discrepancies reported

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has assured voters and stakeholders in the general elections “of the overall integrity of the electoral process.”

The assurance shortly before midnight on Wednesday follows allegations of instances of double voting at some stations.

South Africans voted on Wednesday in the country's sixth general elections since the dawn of its democratic dispensation.

“The Electoral Commission of SA will not allow the potential misconduct of one or two individuals — be they voters or election officials — to taint the overall outcome of these elections,” the IEC said.

The IEC said two separate instances were brought to its attention over the past few hours in which it was alleged that voters were able to cast more than one vote at different voting stations.

“The commission views these allegations in the most serious light and has launched investigations into these incidents,” the IEC said.

Political parties had raised issues on Wednesday related to the voting which included that the ink used to mark a voter could be washed off.