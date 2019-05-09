IEC insists poll glitches will not compromise results

South Africans turned out in significant numbers, although a lower turnout was expected than in the past, in an election which was dogged by logistical difficulties and weaknesses in Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) planning.

The commission on Wednesday admitted that there had been some "setbacks", though it said those would not compromise the credibility of the sixth general election of the democratic era, which has been billed as the most competitive yet.

